Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

ZS traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $262.20. 69,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.12 and its 200-day moving average is $216.50. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,329 shares of company stock worth $86,673,941. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

