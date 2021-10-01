$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. Celsius reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Celsius stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $101.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $76,818,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

