-$0.01 EPS Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Raymond James cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 49,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,244. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $987,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.2% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 100,031.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

