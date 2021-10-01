$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.63. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

