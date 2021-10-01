$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million.

NESR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 459,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,045. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,928,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 379,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 387,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

