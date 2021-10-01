-$0.18 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 158,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQNS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 116,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,259. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $160.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

