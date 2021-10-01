$0.43 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

