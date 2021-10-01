$0.46 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,438. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

