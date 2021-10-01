$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.51.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

