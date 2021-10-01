$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. 1,934,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,933. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,609,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

