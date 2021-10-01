$0.82 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. The TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

