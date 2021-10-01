$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of BR opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

