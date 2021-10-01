$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

SYNH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.49. 14,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,269. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $83,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $83,700,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.