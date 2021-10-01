$1.43 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.67. Enova International posted earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,058 shares of company stock worth $600,153. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.