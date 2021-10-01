$1.45 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.44. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $184.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

