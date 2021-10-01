$1.47 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

