$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 55,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,714. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

