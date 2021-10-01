$1.62 EPS Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 134,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 400.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 71,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,552 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.