$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $48.27. 4,681,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,909. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

