$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. 1,644,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,106. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average of $189.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

