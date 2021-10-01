$102.72 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post $102.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $105.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $390.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Skillz stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 11,468,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

