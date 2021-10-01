10,484 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $123.68 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

