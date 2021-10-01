1,061,234 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,061,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMI. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,826,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

PLMI stock remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

