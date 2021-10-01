1,069 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

