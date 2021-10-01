$11.46 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $11.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $12.65 billion. NIKE posted sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $50.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NKE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,099,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

