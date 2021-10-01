12,749 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $88.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

