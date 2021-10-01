1,649 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO opened at $202.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.