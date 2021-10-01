16,589 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

