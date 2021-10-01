$167.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report sales of $167.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.79 million and the highest is $168.30 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $665.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,040,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.