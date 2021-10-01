$167.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report sales of $167.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.79 million and the highest is $168.30 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $665.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,040,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.