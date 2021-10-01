1,774 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 251,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

