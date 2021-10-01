$18.52 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report $18.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $20.13 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $14.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $74.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.28 billion to $78.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 161,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,052,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.01. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

