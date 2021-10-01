$181.90 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post $181.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.80 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $818.79 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.91. 3,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 94,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

