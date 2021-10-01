$2.24 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.55. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW opened at $202.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $196.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $556,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

