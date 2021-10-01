$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,599. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.