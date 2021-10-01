$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.62. 359,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

