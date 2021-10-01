$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.62. 359,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

