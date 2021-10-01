$2.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $2.88. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.25. 413,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,662. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.70 and its 200-day moving average is $349.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,208,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.