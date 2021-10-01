21,600 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oak Street Health by 1,229.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 806,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 746,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE OSH opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSH. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.