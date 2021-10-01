25 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,373.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,263.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,292.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

