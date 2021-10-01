2,679 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $16,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,392.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,379 shares of company stock valued at $63,453,307. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.