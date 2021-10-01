$27.31 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce sales of $27.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.03 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 117,004 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $25,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $16.33 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

