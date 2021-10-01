$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $117.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $181.01 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.64. 2,426,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,074. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

