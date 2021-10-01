2local (2LC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $85,623.00

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One 2local coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. 2local has a total market capitalization of $690,580.36 and $85,623.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,581,229,644 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

