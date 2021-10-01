$34.67 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $34.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.44 billion and the lowest is $34.11 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.35 billion to $151.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.19 billion to $187.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 58.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 293,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

