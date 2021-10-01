36,360 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

RIDE stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIDE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.56.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

