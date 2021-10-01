3,752 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $144.32 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $163.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.