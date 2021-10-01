$387.90 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post $387.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.50 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $356.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.