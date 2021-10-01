$387.90 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post $387.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.50 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $356.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPX FLOW stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
