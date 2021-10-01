392,264 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

