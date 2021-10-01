3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DDDX stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
About 3DX Industries
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.