3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DDDX stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.