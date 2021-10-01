$407.88 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $407.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.02 million and the highest is $421.73 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

NS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.74 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

