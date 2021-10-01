4,129 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.34 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

