4,129 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.34 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
